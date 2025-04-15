KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, lifted by positive sentiment following Wall Street’s strong overnight performance.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 4.45 points to 1,485.31 from Monday’s close of 1,480.86. The benchmark index had opened 3.15 points higher at 1,484.01.

The broader market was positive, with gainers outpacing decliners 210 to 114. A total of 267 counters were unchanged, 1,806 untraded and nine suspended.

Turnover stood at 239.92 million shares worth RM86.88 million. — Bernama