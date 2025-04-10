KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded sharply to close higher today, with the benchmark index rising 4.47 per cent, amid improved market sentiment across the region following the United States (US) tariff pause announcement.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 62.54 points to 1,463.13 from Wednesday’s close of 1,400.59.

The benchmark index opened 63.71 points higher to 1,464.30, then retreated a low of 1,453.13 after 15 minutes of trading before continuing to trend to a high of 1,473.36 at mid-morning and maintained its positive momentum towards closing.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers overwhelming decliners 1,075 to 183, while 261 counters were unchanged, 847 untraded, and 10 suspended. — Bernama