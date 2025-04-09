KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — National carmaker Proton recorded a strong rebound in sales for March, with 13,918 units sold, marking a 23.9 per cent increase over February and a 9.6 per cent improvement compared to the same month in 2024.

This brings Proton’s total sales for the first quarter of 2025 to 35,068 units, capturing an estimated 18.9 per cent market share from a total industry volume (TIV) of 184,652 units.

According to Proton, the growth was driven by strong performance across its entire lineup, growing exports, and the success of its new energy vehicle, the Proton e.MAS 7, which became Malaysia’s best-selling electric vehicle in its first three months.

The Proton S70 led the C-segment sedan category with 2,125 units sold in March, a 77.5 per cent increase from February, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) total to 4,465 units.

“The S70’s combination of styling, performance and practicality appeals to a wide range of buyers, from young professionals to families,” Proton said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Proton X90 maintained its lead in the D-segment SUV market with a 73.6 per cent jump in March sales to 302 units, while the Proton X50 remained the top-selling SUV overall with 1,858 units sold.

Sales of the Proton X70 were up 11.9 per cent in March to 835 units, with its Q1 total climbing 52 per cent year-on-year to 2,158 units.

Export sales for the Saga increased 34 per cent year-on-year to 2,906 units in 2024 from 2,164 units in 2023. — Picture courtesy of Proton

The Proton Saga recorded its best month for the year with 6,154 units sold, while the Persona and Iriz also had their strongest monthly sales at 1,482 and 337 units, respectively.

Proton’s electric vehicle, the e.MAS 7, added 797 units to its tally in March, pushing its Q1 total to 1,853 units across domestic and export markets.

“Proton’s month-on-month sales grew by 23.9 per cent in March, outpacing TIV growth of 12 per cent. We attribute the results to aggressive promotions and excellent service from our dealership network,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

Proton’s export sales grew by 211 per cent in March to 417 units, lifting its Q1 exports to 11.4 per cent higher than the same period last year, with the Saga leading overseas sales.

Roslan added that the company expects to introduce more new models in the second quarter of 2025 and remains committed to delivering long-term value to Malaysian car buyers.