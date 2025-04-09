KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower in mid-afternoon in tandem with the regional market performance amid renewed fears of aggressive tariff measures, with the benchmark index slipping below 1,400.

At 3.05 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 51.40 points, or 3.56 per cent to 1,392.16 from Tuesday’s close of 1,443.56.

The benchmark index opened 6.55 points lower at 1,437.01.

Market breadth was also negative with decliners thumping gainers 991 to 162, while 244 counters were unchanged, 953 untraded and 10 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.74 billion shares worth RM2.21 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped 47 sen to RM9.41, Public Bank lost 16 sen to RM4.06, Tenaga Nasional shed 52 sen to RM12.70, CIMB trimmed 39 sen to RM6.29 while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM6.73.

Among the actives, debutant SumiSaujana lost 6.5 sen to 17.5 sen, Supermax added four sen to 81.5 sen, MYEG fell 2.5 sen to 74.5 sen, NEXG eased half-a-sen to 21.5 sen and Top Glove was unchanged at 82 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 377.78 points to 10,272.97, the FBMT 100 Index slid 368.53 points to 10,084.48 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 311.22 points to 10,042.69.

The FBM 70 Index weakened by 506.76 points to 14,277.80 and the FBM ACE Index lost 225.98 points to 4,087.92.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shaved 818.69 points to 16,776.63, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 5.78 points to 131.27, the Energy Index declined 34.83 points to 6089.61 and the Plantation Index dropped 147.14 points to 6,826.62. — Bernama