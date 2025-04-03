KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today in tandem with regional markets following US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

At 11.07 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.46 points to 1,522.06 from Wednesday’s close of 1,526.52. The benchmark index had opened 9.22 points easier at 1,517.30.

The market breadth was negative, with decliners outpacing gainers 400 to 329, while 377 counters were unchanged, 1,241 untraded, and eight suspended. Turnover stood at 1.27 billion shares worth RM642.25 million.

Among the heavyweight counters, MISC advanced nine sen to RM7.23, Public Bank was flat at RM4.39, and Maybank and TNB declined 8.0 sen each to RM10.24 and RM13.68, respectively. Meanwhile, CIMB eased four sen to RM7.10, IHH Healthcare declined five sen to RM6.84, and Hong Leong Bank fell by 14 sen to RM20.24.

Among the actives, Top Glove increased four sen to 84.5 sen, Supermax grew 6.5 sen to 78 sen, T7 went up 2.5 sen to 34.5 sen, Hartalega widened 12 sen to RM1.98, TA Win was flat at 2.5 sen, and Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 15.59 points to 11,374.73, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 17.04 points to 11,142.12, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 6.59 points to 11,128.38.

The FBM 70 Index bagged 37.11 points to 16,243.52, and the FBM ACE Index went down by 22.73 points to 4,743.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 73.73 points to 18,498.57, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.67 of-a-point to 151.22, and the Energy Index slid 5.56 points to 739.49. However, the Plantation Index rose 5.66 points to 7,413.77. — Bernama