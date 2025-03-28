KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower today on profit-taking after a strong three-day rally, and investor sentiment was further shaken in the late afternoon session following news of an earthquake in Myanmar with tremors felt in neighbouring Thailand, said Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 1.44 per cent or 22.08 points to 1,513.65, its intraday low, from Thursday’s close of 1,535.73.

The benchmark index opened 4.16 points lower at 1,531.57 and hit an intraday high of 1,533.52 during the midday session.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 563 to 395, while 408 counters were unchanged, 1,106 untraded, and 133 suspended.

Turnover slipped to 2.25 billion units valued at RM2.13 billion from 2.52 billion units worth RM2.41 billion on Thursday.

Thong said that the FBM KLCI was also weighed down by profit-taking activities and broad-based regional selling.

“We believe investor sentiment was dampened during the late session following news of an earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

“While the earthquake news may trigger short-term selling, we believe it is largely a knee-jerk reaction. Investors should stay alert for any updates with potential economic implications.

“Regional indices also closed in negative territory, dragged by declines in automotive and technology stocks, as market sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to implement a 25 per cent tariff on automotive imports starting next week,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the local market was driven by profit-taking following a strong rally in the previous sessions and in anticipation of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holidays next week.

“Consumer stocks led the declines, although the sector’s index remains positive on a Friday-to-Friday basis, reflecting underlying resilience despite the day’s losses,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank fell 7.0 sen to RM4.42, CIMB Group dropped 13.0 sen to RM7.00, Tenaga Nasional lost 18.0 sen to RM13.38, and Maybank dipped 24.0 sen to RM10.12, while IHH Healthcare inched up 1.0 sen to RM6.92.

Among the actives, Main Market debutant HI Mobility jumped 11.0 sen to RM1.33, Permaju Industries added 1.0 sen to 4.0 sen, Pertama Digital edged up half-a-sen to 11.5 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 4.5 sen and NexG fell 1.0 sen to 24.5 sen. — Bernama