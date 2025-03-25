KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia’s largest home-grown pizza chain US Pizza aims to open 42 new outlets nationwide this year to bolster its presence in the local market.

Chief operating officer Deric Yeo said the fast food chain also plans to strengthen its presence in the Indonesian and Singaporean markets.

He said that as of the first quarter of this year, the company has successfully opened five to six new branches around the Klang Valley with another 15 in the planning and lease agreement stages.

“Meanwhile, in Singapore, we have already opened around three (outlets) this year for the first two months, and we are targeting to open another eight in Singapore.

“In the Indonesian market, we are targeting to open two more branches by the end of this year,” he said when met at the “Agihan Berbuka Puasa” programme at Wisma Bernama here yesterday.

Also present were Bernama news services executive editor Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa and Bernama broadcasting sales senior manager Mohd Farhan Mustafa Kamal who gave away 200 boxes of US Pizza to Bernama staff.

A favourite brand for Malaysians for well over two decades, US Pizza currently has over 70 outlets in the local market, Singapore and Indonesia.

Yeo said the halal certification obtained, especially by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM), gave the fast food chain an advantage in expanding its business overseas and its presence was easily accepted, especially in Middle Eastern countries. — Bernama