COLOGNE, March 25 — German flag carrier Lufthansa has been banned from using two “misleading” statements on offsetting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The ruling by the Cologne Regional Court on Monday means the airline is no longer allowed to use two specific phrases in its marketing, which critics argued gave the impression that air travel could be climate-neutral.

The lawsuit was filed by campaigning group Environmental Action Germany (DUH), which described the decision as an “important victory against misleading advertising.”

“The court confirms our criticism and addresses how one of the world’s largest airlines systematically deceives customers and feigns climate neutrality for flights in exchange for additional fees,” said DUH managing director Jürgen Resch.

“Air travel is among the most severe contributors to climate impact. Selling a clear conscience in exchange for indulgence payments is therefore particularly reprehensible,” Resch added.

A Lufthansa spokesman said the Frankfurt-based company is aware of the ruling and will review the decision.

“Lufthansa continuously pursues projects and measures aimed at reducing the environmental impact of flying and always using the required resources as efficiently as possible,” he stated. — Bernama-dpa