KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Samaiden Group Bhd rose in early trade after signing a 21-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic energy facility.

As of 10.25 am, Samaiden was up four sen at RM1.12, with 134,200 shares traded.

On Wednesday, the group said its wholly owned subsidiary, Samaiden Legasi Timur Sdn Bhd, would connect the solar plant to TNB’s high-voltage distribution network at project sites under the large-scale solar five programme.

Under the PPA, TNB will purchase net energy output from Samaiden’s facility, capped at 257,988.14 megawatt-hours annually, over 21 years from the scheduled commercial operation date of 11 October 2027. — Bernama