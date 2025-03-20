KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has strengthened its international connectivity with the introduction of new airline routes in February 2025.

Managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the additional flight services reflect the group’s ongoing commitment to expanding connectivity and enhancing travel options for passengers.

“This is aligned with our new shareholder’s focus on expanding connectivity to drive growth. Such efforts are crucial in strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional hub and supporting the country’s preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he said in a statement today.

MAHB said China Southern Airlines (CZ) has launched a new service connecting Urumqi to Kuala Lumpur via Guangzhou.

“Operating twice weekly with a Boeing B737-8, CZ is the sole carrier on this route, offering fresh opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between northwestern China and Malaysia,” it said.

The airport operator noted that China Eastern Airlines has also begun a new daily service from Xi’an to Kuala Lumpur International Airport via Kunming using an Airbus A320.

“With the introduction of this new service, China Eastern Airlines joins AirAsia X as the second carrier to operate flights to Xi’an, providing travellers with greater flexibility and convenience,” it said.

In February this year, MAHB recorded 8.3 million passengers across its airports nationwide.

This comprised 4.3 million international and 4 million domestic passengers. Including its Turkish airport, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SAW), MAHB handled a total of 11.6 million passengers last month.

“At SAW, passenger traffic remained steady in February 2025, with a total of 3.3 million passengers. International traffic led with 2 million passengers, while domestic traffic reached 1.3 million, reflecting continued demand for local travel within Türkiye,” it said. — Bernama