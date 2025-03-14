KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at midmorning amid Wall Street’s losses overnight as United States President Donald Trump threatened a 200 per cent tariff on all alcoholic imports from European Union countries.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.71 points to 1,508.32 from yesterday’s close of 1,510.03. The benchmark index opened 10.08 points lower at 1,499.95.

Market breadth, however, was positive, with gainers leading losers 369 to 313, while 386 stocks were unchanged, 1,323 untraded, and 13 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.56 billion shares worth RM703.72 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.30, Public Bank fell three sen to RM4.45, Tenaga Nasional slid six sen to RM13.34 and IHH Healthcare was one sen weaker at RM7.10, while CIMB rose 11 sen to RM7.16.

As for the active stocks, KNM and Saudigold were flat at 4.0 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, Silver Ridge gained 2.5 sen to 23 sen and Nationgate added 1.0 sen to RM1.32, while Saliran slid half-a-sen to 20.5 sen.

On the broader market, the FBM 70 Index increased 60.49 points to 16,049.62, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 20.60 points to 10,926.38, the FBM Emas Index climbed 5.03 points to 11,255.58, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 1.93 points to 11,032.94, and the FBM ACE Index advanced 72.31 points to 4,602.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 51.40 points to 18,520.79 and the Plantation Index edged down 3.46 points to 7,328.19, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.59 of a point to 152.92, and the Energy Index increased 4.61 points to 710.18. — Bernama