KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the Finance Minister has approved Aznan Abdul Aziz’s appointment as deputy governor for a three-year term effective April 1, 2025.

Aznan will oversee the supervision and regulation sector and be a member of BNM’s board and the monetary policy committee, the statement said.

“He will continue to serve on various BNM committees including reserve management, risk management, financial stability, joint policy, enforcement, digital and technology and crisis management,” it said.

Aznan holds an economics and accounting degree from the United Kingdom’s University of Bristol.

He is also the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation’s board audit committee chairman; a member of Labuan Financial Services Authority’s board and board audit and risk committee.

Aznan is also International Association of Insurance Supervisors executive committee member and an ex-officio member of the Financial Reporting Foundation.

The statement also said Datuk Jessica Chew Cheng Lian has been appointed technical adviser on financial stability matters following her retirement from BNM.

BNM governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said Jessica has been a continuous source of wisdom and support over the last 34 years.

“I also appreciate her willingness to continue supporting BNM in the technical work relating to financial stability,” he said.

Another appointment is Cindy Siah Hooi Hoon as BNM assistant governor. She will be responsible for financial conglomerates supervision, banking supervision, insurance and takaful supervision, risk specialist and technology supervision as well as payment services oversight departments. — Bernama