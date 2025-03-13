KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production fell by 20.8 per cent to 30,342 tonnes in January 2025, compared to 38,299 tonnes in December 2024, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

However, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said production increased by 0.2 per cent year-on-year from 30,287 tonnes in January 2024.

“NR production in January 2025 was mainly contributed by the smallholders sector (87.0 per cent) followed by the estates sector (13.0 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

He noted that total NR stocks in January 2025 increased by six per cent to 177,936 tonnes, compared to 167,801 tonnes in December 2024.

“This was due to rubber processors factory contributing 87.5 per cent of the stocks, followed by rubber consumers factory (12.4 per cent) and rubber estates (0.1 per cent),” said Mohd Uzir.

Meanwhile, DOSM reported that Malaysia’s NR exports totalled 44,337.6 tonnes in January 2025, a marginal decline of 0.001 per cent against December 2024 (44,337.8 tonnes).

China remained the main export destination, accounting for 43.6 per cent of total NR exports in January 2025, followed by Germany (11.1 per cent), the United Arab Emirates (9.3 per cent), the United States (US) (7.6 per cent), and Portugal (3.0 per cent).

“The export performance was driven by NR-based products such as gloves, tyres, tubes and rubber thread. Gloves remained the leading rubber-based exports, valued at RM1.4 billion in January 2025, down 8.1 per cent from RM1.5 billion in December 2024,” DOSM stated.

Additionally, DOSM reported that the average monthly price of concentrated latex fell by three per cent to 678.42 sen per kilogramme (kg) in January 2025, compared to 699.35 sen per kg in December 2024, while scrap rubber prices declined by 1.9 per cent to 743.27 sen per kg from 757.28 sen previously.

It also noted that prices for all Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) types dropped between 1.6 per cent and three per cent.

“The World Bank Commodity Price Data reported that the price of Technically Specified Rubber (TSR 20) slipped by 3.1 per cent from US$1.99 per kg (US$1= RM4.41) to US$1.93 per kg, while prices in Singapore and Malaysia also retreated by 0.6 per cent to US$2.37 per kg from US$2.38 per kg,” the department said.

According to the Malaysia Rubber Board Digest published in January 2025, the Kuala Lumpur Rubber Market showed a mixed trend in tandem with the regional rubber futures markets.

“Market sentiment was weighed down by uneven economic performance of the US and China. The market also faced downward pressure from the strengthening ringgit against the US dollar and declining crude oil prices,” it added. — Bernama