BANGKOK, March 7 — Thai Airways International, Thailand’s state-owned national flag carrier, has announced a ban on the use of power banks on board its aircraft, effective from March 15.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Friday, the airline announced that new safety measures on power banks were introduced to enhance passenger safety following incidents of in-flight fires on international airlines, suspected to have been caused by the use of power banks.

“Effective from March 15, 2025, the use of power banks will be prohibited on board our aircraft. These measures have been implemented to ensure the highest level of safety for passengers and crew.

“We kindly request your cooperation in adhering to these regulations and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the airline stated.

Thai Airways and its alliance have a network of routes covering 30 countries around the world. — Bernama