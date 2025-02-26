KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The search for a new group chief financial officer (CFO) is still underway after the recent termination of Khalijah Ismail following an internal inquiry, said Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) today.

“We will update the market once we have identified the person,” Maybank president and group chief executive officer Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli told reporters after announcing the bank’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 (FY2024).

He stressed that the internal inquiry was an isolated case and not triggered by the authorities, and no regulatory breach was found during the internal inquiry.

On February 17, Maybank announced the departure of Khalijah with immediate effect, citing an internal inquiry as the reason for her exit.

The bank has appointed Malique Firdauz Ahmad Sidique as acting group CFO effective the same day.

Khairussaleh re-emphasised that there was no incidence of falsification of accounts, as well as no financial loss suffered by the bank.

“The internal inquiry was also, we believe, an isolated case, and not triggered by the authorities. There was also no regulatory breach. So I trust this clarification will suffice,” he added.

Khairussaleh said the internal inquiry conducted against Khalijah was in accordance with the bank’s due process as well as internal policies and she was given the opportunity to present the case during the inquiry process.

“We uphold governance to the highest standard. We think that any activity or any decision that we make will have to be based on key principles including governance and this includes the action we took on the group CFO,” he added. — Bernama