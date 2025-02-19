KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The opening of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J) represents a significant milestone in streamlining investment processes for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

In a joint statement today, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) and Invest Johor said the pioneering centre offers investors a comprehensive suite of end-to-end facilitation services designed to simplify and accelerate investment procedures in the region.

The IMFC-J office, located at Menara Delima Satu in Forest City, was inaugurated by the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail yesterday.

“The centre is positioned to attract and facilitate high-impact investments across diverse sectors, from advanced manufacturing to digital technology and sustainable development,” they said.

IMFC-J is jointly led and operated by representatives from Mida, Irda and Invest Johor to ensure that investors’ investment needs are taken care of via one platform, reducing bureaucracy without having to deal with various agencies and departments at different locations.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the launch of IMFC-J City marked a significant step towards seamless investment facilitation in the JS-SEZ.

He noted that the IMFC and the Project Implementation and Facilitation Office (Track) by Mida have successfully streamlined project implementation.

Over 86.5 per cent of projects approved in 2023 are already operational, while more than 63 per cent of those approved in January-September 2024 have been implemented, he said.

“In short, we are creating an environment where every investment that comes to Malaysia is set up for success,” he said.

Mida chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid noted that as Malaysia’s principal investment promotion agency, Mida is committed to prioritising the ease of doing business for investors.

“Through close collaboration with federal and Johor state agencies, we aim to streamline processes, enhance support services, and create an environment that fosters growth and innovation.

“Our collective goal is to firmly position JS-SEZ as one of the premier investment destinations in the region, attracting high-value investments and driving sustainable economic development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Invest Johor CEO Natazha Harris said that as a key partner in IMFC-J, the Johor state investment agency would ensure investors a seamless experience from initial inquiry to full operations.

He said the agency would leverage its deep understanding of Johor’s economy, policies and ecosystem to provide strategic insights, tailored solutions and on-the-ground support to accelerate investors’ journeys.

“We are committed to making Johor the premier investment destination, and through IMFC-J, we are strengthening Johor’s position as a key economic gateway within the JS-SEZ.

“We look forward to welcoming investors and working together to shape Johor’s future as a dynamic and sustainable business hub,” he added. — Bernama