BANGI, Feb 19 — Inflight caterer Brahim’s Holdings Bhd is gradually recovering its catering business as international airlines return post-pandemic, with several new carriers also seeking its expertise.

Its executive chairman, Datuk Seri Ibrahim Ahmad, said that while not all previous clients have resumed their contracts, more than half have returned, and the company anticipated further recovery by mid-year.

“Before the pandemic, we served 38 international airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Japan Airlines.

“When the pandemic hit, airline operations were disrupted, and we suffered as a result. However, we are now seeing a positive turnaround,” he told the media after the preview of Nostalgia Ramadan buffet at Randau Rasa by Dapur Brahim’s here, today.

Ibrahim added that the group is attracting new airline customers who value its expertise in inflight catering.

Brahim’s had been Malaysia Airlines’ primary caterer since acquiring a 70 per cent stake in its catering arm in 2003, with the national carrier holding the remaining 30 per cent. However, Malaysia Airlines recently decided to manage its own catering, prompting Brahim’s to focus on serving international airlines.

To recap, Malaysia Airlines officially ended its in-flight catering partnership with Brahim’s Food Services Sdn Bhd (BFS) on August 31, 2023, thus ending their long-term collaboration.

This decision came after a prolonged negotiation period during which Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, and BFS could not reach an agreement on renewing the contract.

As a result, Malaysia Airlines transitioned to self-catering operations starting September 1, 2023. — Bernama