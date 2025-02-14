PUTRAJAYA, Feb 14 — Malaysia’s Denco Group of Companies has achieved a significant milestone in the automotive sector, clinching two prestigious accolades at the Asia Automotive Award 2024.

The homegrown automotive components leader was honoured for its manufacturing and aftermarket excellence, further solidifying its reputation as a regional powerhouse.

Denco Industries Sdn Bhd was recognised with the “Automotive Parts Manufacturing Excellence Award” (Excellence in Automotive Segments), while Denco Marketing Sdn Bhd secured the “Automotive Aftermarket Product Excellence Award” (Product & Service Excellence).

These awards reflect Denco’s dual leadership in production and market-driven solutions, underscoring Malaysia’s growing influence in the regional automotive industry.

With over 20 years of expertise, Denco Group has established itself as a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality rubber-based automotive spare parts. Its operations span 13 states and three federal territories, showcasing its ability to deliver precision-engineered components while adhering to stringent quality standards.

“This recognition validates our commitment to advancing Malaysia’s automotive ecosystem,” said Ooi Chuan Chin, Managing Director of Denco Group.

“From factory floor to marketplace, Denco’s success stems from our relentless focus on innovation, unity, and customer-centric solutions. We are honoured to set new benchmarks for the industry,” he added.

Denco Industries Sdn Bhd leads the group’s manufacturing division, using cutting-edge technology to produce durable, ISO-certified components.

Meanwhile, Denco Marketing Sdn Bhd focuses on market penetration, building partnerships with distributors and retailers to ensure nationwide accessibility and service excellence.

The company’s achievements align with Malaysia’s National Automotive Policy (NAP), which emphasises innovation and global competitiveness.

The awards were presented during the Asia Automotive Award 4th Edition Gala Night, an event that celebrated transformative contributions to the automotive landscape and brought together leading industry players.