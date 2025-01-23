KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Oriental Kopi Holdings Bhd, newly listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, is currently in discussions to expand its presence to neighbouring countries.

Managing director Datuk Calvin Chan Jian Chern said the company is optimistic and “waiting for the good news”.

“Actually, we are planning to expand to other countries, but we are still in the discussion stage.

“Once the information is finalised and confirmed, we will proceed and make the necessary arrangements. For now, we are waiting for the good news,” he told reporters at a press conference after the listing ceremony here today.

The company debuted on the ACE Market at 75 sen for a premium of 31 sen over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 44 sen, with 65.58 million shares traded.

The company has recently commenced its first overseas cafe in Singapore through a joint venture arrangement with Paradise Group Holdings Pte Ltd.

Answering questions on how to promote Malaysian food in other countries, Chan said Malaysia’s international reputation has grown significantly, attracting more visitors compared to previous years.

“Tourists who come to Malaysia have been trying our food and leaving very positive and encouraging feedback, which is a good sign for us. This makes it easier for us to introduce Malaysian cuisines to other countries.

“We will carefully identify strong partners, such as established food and beverages players, in the countries we wish to enter. Additionally, we will invest in more research and development and source local ingredients, just as we have done in Singapore,” he said.

Commenting further on its plan to increase fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) product offerings, Chan said they will discuss with major supermarkets and perhaps negotiate for a larger display space for their products.

“Our FMCG products are gaining traction. We are working on obtaining halal certification and will do our best to penetrate the larger Malay market,” he added.

Chan said Oriental Kopi currently offers 31 products, including white coffee, sambal, and Thai hot pot, and plans to introduce 20 more products by the end of this year or, at the latest, by the first quarter of next year. — Bernama