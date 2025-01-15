KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bursa Malaysia reversed its early gains to close broadly lower, with over 900 stocks in the red, reflecting the continuous lack of confidence across the market.

The weaker performance was in sync with the downbeat regional market performance, weighed down by cautious sentiment ahead of the release of the US consumer price index (CPI) data later today.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 14.34 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 1,562.12 from Tuesday’s close of 1,576.46.

The FBM KLCI has lost 40.29 points in the last three trading days.

The benchmark index opened 5.87 points higher at 1,582.33 and rose to an intraday high of 1,586.21 in the early session before succumbing to selling pressure to hit an intraday low of 1,558.60 in late trading.

Market breadth was broadly negative, with losers thumping gainers 964 to 193, while 419 counters were unchanged, 799 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover trimmed to 3.40 billion units valued at RM3.08 billion against Tuesday’s 3.45 billion units valued at RM2.72 billion.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said historically, Malaysian investors have displayed a more conservative risk appetite compared to their foreign counterparts, often avoiding equity markets during periods of heightened uncertainty.

“With persistent concerns over strong US economic data delaying policy easing and the geopolitical risks associated with a potential (Donald) Trump 2.0 administration, domestic investors are likely to remain cautious until global economic and policy conditions stabilise,” he told Bernama.

He said recent speculation regarding the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security adds to this cautious sentiment, with reports suggesting that Asian semiconductor exporters may face stricter scrutiny and increased due diligence to prevent advanced chips from reaching Chinese customers like Huawei.

“If confirmed, these regulations would target the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, seeking to disrupt supply chains at the source.

“Although unverified, such developments have worsened sentiment, influencing investors’ risk assessments,” he added.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.08 per cent to 38,444.58, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.45 per cent to 3,771.72, South Korea’s Kospi erased 0.02 per cent to 2,496.81, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.43 per cent to 3,227.12.

On the local bourse, heavyweights Maybank shed six sen to RM10.14, CIMB slipped 12 sen to RM7.85, and Tenaga sank 32 sen to RM13.50, while Public Bank was flat at RM4.40 and IHH increased two sen to RM7.10.

Among the top losers, Petronas Dagangan lost 70 sen to RM18.82, Malaysian Pacific Industries slid 66 sen to RM22.56, Fraser and Neave gave up 60 sen to RM26.20, Sunmow Holdings dropped 49 sen to RM1.35, and Allianz Malaysia dipped 46 sen to RM19.90.

As for the active stocks, EA Holdings was flat at half-a-sen, MYEG eased 4.5 sen to 89 sen, Gamuda fell 27 sen to RM4.45, Velesto Energy inched down half-a-sen to 16 sen, while YTL Corporation added one sen to RM2.19.

On the broader index, the FBM Emas Index decreased 165.25 points to 11,951.72, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 224.49 points to 11,829.04, and the FBMT 100 Index declined 159.18 points to 11,642.45.

The FBM 70 Index tumbled 438.35 points to 17,792.55 while the FBM ACE Index slid 109.38 points to 5,151.20.

By sector, the Energy Index shed 11.23 points to 821.79, the Financial Services Index slipped 95.90 points to 18,666.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.01 points to 166.05, and the Plantation Index lost 29.35 points to 7,370.01.

The Main Market volume improved to 1.78 billion units worth RM2.81 billion against Tuesday’s 1.59 billion units worth RM2.43 billion.

Warrants turnover decreased to 1.04 billion units valued at RM97.22 million versus 1.38 billion units valued at RM139.27 million previously.

The ACE Market volume expanded to 578.93 million units worth RM170.99 million from 473.57 million units worth RM154.59 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 187.78 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (327.60 million), construction (165.98 million), technology (335.46 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (89.02 million), property (244.38 million), plantation (31.24 million), REITs (9.92 million), closed/fund (52,900), energy (164.77 million), healthcare (79.09 million), telecommunications and media (46.15 million), transportation and logistics (16.07 million), utilities (89.21 million), and business trusts (29,800). — Bernama