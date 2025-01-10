KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysia’s palm oil exports in December 2024 fell 9.97 per cent to 1.34 million tonnes from 1.49 million tonnes in the preceding month, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

In its December 2024 industry performance report, MPOB said crude palm oil (CPO) production for the month slid by 8.30 per cent, or 134,508 tonnes, to 1.49 million tonnes from 1.62 million tonnes in November.

Palm kernel output decreased by 6.84 per cent month-on-month to 336,618 million tonnes in December from 361,340 tonnes in the previous month.

The production of crude palm kernel oil declined by 10.98 per cent to 156,927 tonnes from 176,292 tonnes in November, while palm kernel cake declined by 12.31 per cent to 172,830 tonnes from 197,095 tonnes.

In terms of inventory, the agency reported that CPO stocks dipped by 1.45 per cent to 894,321 tonnes against 907,494 tonnes in November.

Processed palm oil stockpiles were lower by 12.25 per cent to 814,426 tonnes from 928,147 tonnes in the preceding month, while total palm oil stocks fell 6.91 per cent to 1.71 million tonnes from 1.84 million tonnes in November.

MPOB noted a significant drop in palm kernel oil exports by 11.65 per cent to 95,918 tonnes in December from 108,568 tonnes in November. Palm kernel cake exports slipped by 8.90 per cent to 177,553 tonnes in December from 194,901 tonnes in the previous month.

Additionally, oleochemical exports in December were marginally lower at 223,447 tonnes, down 0.38 per cent, from 224,290 tonnes in November.

However, biodiesel exports rose sharply by 29.69 per cent to 15,231 tonnes from November’s 11,744 tonnes.

MPOB reported zero CPO imports in December, whereas palm kernel oil imports surged by 139.50 per cent to 20,291 tonnes from 8,472 tonnes in the preceding month. — Bernama