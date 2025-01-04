GEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — The Penang government is seeking to enhance economic, investment and business relations with India, particularly Tamil Nadu, through the 11th Global Organisation of Tamil Origin (GOTO) conference, which is being held for the first time outside the southern Indian state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow welcomed global delegates, stressing the importance of the event for Penang.

“This is a historic moment, not just for GOTO, but also for Penang, as we strengthen long-term economic ties, particularly with Tamil Nadu,” Chow told reporters after the opening ceremony at Dewan Sri Pinang here today.

The GOTO conference aims to unite the Tamil diaspora, bridging divides across geography and ideology.

It features business dialogues, educational exchanges, and cultural heritage discussions, with the private sector playing a key role in fostering global Tamil solidarity.

Chow expressed confidence that the discussions at the conference would lay the foundation for a bright future for both Penang and Tamil Nadu, as well as the broader Tamil community.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to deepening partnerships in business and investment.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo, who facilitated the event, said after attending the 10th GOTO conference in Tamil Nadu last year, he invited organisers to hold the event in Penang.

The two-day conference attracted 1,000 Tamil participants from countries such as Singapore, India and Myanmar. — Bernama





