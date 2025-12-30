NEW YORK, Dec 30 — Silver and gold tumbled Monday in a round of profit-taking as oil prices strengthened and global equities opened the final trading week of 2025 in lackluster fashion.

After a string recent records, silver prices sank around 10 per cent while gold and other metals also pulled back.

“What goes up must come down, and the pullback in silver has been rapid, as investors book profits before year end, after the silver price has surged more than 150 per cent in 2025,” said a note from Kathleen Brooks of XTB.

While “there is undoubtedly a bubble in silver,” stockpiling by China could limit the downside from here, said Brooks.

“The sell-off in silver is leading to a general risk off tone elsewhere,” she added.

Some of the same dynamics appeared to drive activity on Wall Street where all three major indices spent the day in the red.

The broad-based S&P 500, which has risen more than 17 percent so far in 2025, finished 0.4 percent lower.

“People are probably just taking profits at this point” especially in the big tech stocks, said CFRA Research’s Sam Stovall.

“Investors are really just sort of trimming their book, aligning their portfolio the way they would like it to look as they enter 2026.”

In Europe, London and Frankfurt were both flat at the close while Paris barely inched into the green.

While this week’s calendar is light as far economic releases, the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting are to be published Tuesday and traders will be poring over their contents for any indication about the Fed’s plans for 2026.

The prospect of interest rate cuts has helped push world stock markets to multiple record highs this year, offsetting worries about stretched valuations in the tech sector.

“Concerns about overvaluations and an AI bubble look set to continue to dominate market chatter into next year,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, noted on Monday.

Oil prices rose more than two percent, reversing a similar-sized Friday dip after a weekend meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky did not lead to an immediate breakthrough.

An end to the war could see sanctions on Russian oil removed, adding to an oversupplied market. — AFP