TOKYO, Dec 25 — Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday as a weaker yen boosted export-oriented automakers while many investors sat on the sidelines amid the Christmas holiday overseas, reported Xinhua.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 93.58 points, or 0.24 per cent, from Tuesday at 39,130.43.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 6.60 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 2,733.86.

The benchmark Nikkei opened higher as buying was supported by overnight advances on Wall Street but soon lost steam amid slow trading due to the Christmas holiday overseas. But the market regained momentum toward the close of trading in tandem with the yen’s decline, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.01 per cent to 3,393.35 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.64 per cent lower at 10,603.1 points.

The Hong Kong stock market is closed on December 25 and 26. — Bernama/Xinhua