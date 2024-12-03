KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Ninja Mart, the FMCG focused unit by Ninja Van Malaysia, recently concluded its highly successful Spend & Win campaign over the course of three months. As the touchpoint between FMCGs and an extensive network of independent urban and small rural retailers, Ninja Mart conducted this first-ever nationwide campaign to actively engage and give back to the 30,000-plus retailers from the North, Central, and Southern key regions across the country.

These regions have been the platform’s firm pillar of support since its launch in 2022. In promoting nationwide and impactful inclusion, its community also encompasses the 200-plus salesmen operating in 14 hubs across the said regions, with the support of four brand sponsors for this campaign.

Held between 1 April 2024 and 30 June 2024, the partnership saw brand partners Cricket, Indomie, Yoke Food Industries Sdn Bhd, and Karabao Marketing offering attractive prizes in enticing the accumulation of draw tickets by the retailers throughout the campaign period. As the Spend & Win name suggests, the campaign mechanics involved combining monthly trade marketing mechanics and cashback tier mechanics to increase the retailers’ engagement through ticket collection via the Ninja Mart Cashback app. This automatically enables participation in the Spend & Win lucky draw contest and for retailers to stand a chance of winning up to RM60,000 in prize rewards.

As much as the retailers had the opportunity to be rewarded, the brand sponsors too, had the opportunity to gain greater visibility and broader market reach, and played a crucial role in driving over 30,000 retailers’ engagement that contributed towards the campaign’s success.

Additionally, the partners benefited from the Sales Facing app that offered them real-time data and insights on store performance, enabling them to track sales trends, make informed decisions, and plan strategically on their investments to maximise growth. Intangible benefits derived were the close ties forged with the 200-strong sales team during their weekly route visit. In terms of Ninja Mart’s key milestones, it successfully engaged over 8,000 retailers, attracted over 300,000 ticket entries, and boarded 6,000 new app users on its Ninja Mart app under its nationwide digitalisation drive especially among the rural retailers.

“This campaign is hugely significant as it is about recognising top performing stores as much as it was about fostering stronger relationships between the local teams, retailers, and our brand partners, and ultimately giving back and recognising those who have been a key part of our journey,” says Country Head of Ninja Van, Lin Zheng.

“We achieved our objectives and more in the end; besides thanking our brand partners for their generous sponsorship, we are happy that they made some important strides and reaped positive outcomes via this campaign,” Head of Ninja Mart, Malaysia & Vice President of Operations at Ninja Van, Matthew Sequerah Lee.

To further drive engagement and boost top-of-mind awareness, various pronged activities were launched alongside creative offline marketing efforts to complement the Spend & Win programme. For the top loyalty stores, the top 200 with the top 10% multi category spent will be enrolled into Ninja Mart’s Komuniti Rewards loyalty programme, while the Salesman Rewards Programme offered additional rewards for the sales force to optimise the campaign uptake. During the Ramadan month of the campaign’s tenure, retailers with purchases of any multi-category products received a Ramadan goodie bag featuring products from the four sponsors.

Following the campaign, the winners were announced on livestream via Youtube and the Ninja Mart app in August. The prize-giving ceremony also made history for the first time as Ninja Mart hosted three separate physical events in key regions to celebrate the campaign’s success. The first two prize-giving ceremonies took place on 11 September in Batu Pahat and 12 September in Segamat, Johor while the third ceremony was held on 19 September in Machang, Kelantan.

Over 30 attractive prizes were presented, including a Perodua Bezza G (1.0) as the grand prize, a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle as a second prize, a Samsung Qled 65-inch 4K television as the third prize, and more. The campaign also entailed monthly-tiered cashback rewards, brand and product level benefits and promotions.

Since its founding in 2022, Ninja Mart has supported over 30,000 outlets nationwide, powered by Ninja Van’s logistics technology. The platform offers fulfilment and last-mile delivery services to urban retailers and provides a full end-to-end distribution solution - including van sales and cash handling rural zones - to suburban and rural outlets.

To learn more about Ninja Mart’s innovative distribution solutions, visit www.ninjamart.com