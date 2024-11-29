KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Sapura Energy Bhd’s chairman, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah, and group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib, will be leaving their positions in the fourth quarter of the current financial year ending Jan 31, 2025 (4Q FY2025).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Sapura Energy said Mohammad Azlan will step down from his chairmanship position on Jan 31, 2025, after serving since May 2022.

Mohd Anuar will step down from his roles as group CEO and executive director on Dec 31, 2024, after nearly four years leading the company.

Sapura Energy also announced that interim chairman Shahin Farouque Jammal Ahmad will be redesignated as chairman of the board, while SapuraOMV Upstream (SapuraOMV) CEO Muhammad Zamri Jusoh will take over as group CEO on March 1, 2025.

Shahin Farouque has been a board member of Sapura Energy since December 2023 and was appointed interim chairman in June 2024.

“He is currently the strategic investments group head at Permodalan Nasional Bhd, with over 20 years of investment banking experience and previously served as an executive director at the investment division of Khazanah Nasional Bhd,” Sapura Energy said.

It said Muhammad Zamri has been part of the Sapura Energy leadership team since July 2019 and had over 25 years of experience with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Meanwhile, Sapura Energy said Mohammad Azlan played a pivotal role in facilitating the group’s turnaround and enhancing its governance.

“He led the formation and steered the group’s Board Restructuring Task Force (BRTF), which provides oversight and support to the management team in executing Sapura Energy’s Reset Plan,” it added.

Sapura Energy said Mohd Anuar guided the group through several significant changes and key milestones in its turnaround effort, including major progress in the debt restructuring exercise.

“Under his steady helm, the Sapura Energy group of companies demonstrated operational resilience despite financial challenges, recording stable revenues and improved cash flows,” it added. — Bernama