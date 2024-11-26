KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Steel Recon Industries (SRI), a leading manufacturer of firefighting equipment, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala dinner themed “50 Years of Leading the Fight Against Fire”.

In conjunction with the milestone, SRI Founder and Managing Director Datuk Ong Yow Siang presented a RM50,000 cheque to the Director-General of the Fire and Rescue Department, Datuk Nor Hisham Bin Mohammad, for the Persatuan Kebajikan Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia.

“In the 1960s, we saw an urgent need to build a safer and more self-reliant Malaysia. At the time, firefighting equipment was entirely imported, placing a heavy financial burden on property owners and draining our nation’s resources. This inspired us to take action, and in 1974, SRI was born,” said Ong in his address.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, in a video message, praised SRI for pioneering Malaysia’s firefighting industry and achieving certifications from over 20 international regulatory bodies.

The event also highlighted SRI’s contributions to protecting iconic landmarks such as Darling Harbour in Australia, the Petronas Twin Towers, KLIA, and Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).