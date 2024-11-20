TOKYO, Nov 20 — Shares in Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa shot up further today on reports that Sony was in talks to purchase the firm behind the smash-hit game Elden Ring.

Early afternoon Kadokawa shares were up 15.91 per cent to ¥4,341 (RM124.6) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Sony Group also advanced up 2.86 per cent to ¥3,020, while the market’s headline Nikkei index drifted lower.

Sony Group’s interest in Kadokawa, a media giant known for producing anime and publishing books including manga comics, was reported by the Nikkei daily and other media.

It also owns Tokyo-based FromSoftware, the creator of the dark fantasy role-playing adventure game Elden Ring.

The popular game was developed with help from the author of Game of Thrones George R.R. Martin.

Kadokawa has not responded to AFP requests to comment on the reported talks, while Sony declined to discuss the matter.

The deal would expand Sony’s games and cartoons portfolio, after its 2021 purchase of Crunchyroll, a once semi-legal US-based sharing site that is now a streaming giant for Japanese anime.

Sony Group hopes to gain the rights to works and content through acquisitions, making its profit structure less dependent on hit titles.

Sony said this month that its net profits jumped in the second quarter thanks to stronger sales in gaming, music and imaging sensors.

The company’s PlayStation 5 Pro console hit shelves in November, but its price tag €799.99 (RM3,780) in Europe—has raised eyebrows among gamers. — AFP