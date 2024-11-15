KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Hong Kong-based traditional Chinese medicine manufacturer Integrated Chinese Medicine (ICM) Holdings Ltd said it is aiming to expand into the Malaysian market by offering a variety of traditional medicines derived from herbs.

The company’s executive director Vivien Chou told Malay Mail that their products, including the popular I’m-Yunity, are already well-established in several international markets, including the United States, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and China.

“We are now looking for a Malaysian distributor who is familiar with the market here to become our partner for the Malaysian market,” Chou said in an interview.

Known for its innovative use of herbs and YunZhi mushrooms, the company produces medicines that support immune function and address various health complications, such as prostate cancer, respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, liver and eye health, and cognitive decline.

According to her, the I’m-Yunity product, derived from YunZhi mushroom extracts, is particularly sought after by cancer patients whose immune systems are compromised by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“This product is known for its immune-modulating properties,” Chou said, adding that many customers also use the capsules as a preventative measure to enhance their immune systems.

Integrated Chinese Medicine Holdings Ltd executive director Vivien Chou speaks to Malay Mail about her potential expansion plans in Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Chou, who took over the family business after her father’s passing nine years ago, has been integral in steering the company towards research and development and ensuring the efficacy of its products through partnerships with institutions like Shanghai University.

The company distinguishes itself by cultivating its own YunZhi mushrooms and extracting the bioactive compound through patented methods to maintain consistent quality, though the process is expensive, requiring 1kg of mushrooms to produce just 0.9 grams of extract for 2.5 I’m-Yunity capsules.

With a strategic focus on the Asia Pacific region, Chou is keen to cement a foothold in Malaysia’s market.

“We have recently obtained ‘halal’ certification for five of our products and have completed the product registration in Malaysia,” she said.

This move aligns with predictions from the Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Report 2024, which forecasts the market’s global valuation to reach US$219.6 billion (RM970.6 billion) by year-end.

While North America and Europe are expected to dominate market shares with 40 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, Asia Pacific is projected to account for roughly 23 per cent of the global revenue, signalling promising opportunities for expansion in the region.