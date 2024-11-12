SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 12 — Dexcom Inc, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring technology, officially opened its first manufacturing facility outside the United States in Penang today.

The medical device manufacturer has invested RM2.83 billion in the facility, located in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

Dexcom Vice President Columba McGarvey said construction of the facility began in February 2021, during the pandemic.

“We started with three employees and have grown to over 2,000 employees,” he said in his speech at the official opening ceremony.

Dexcom Chief Operating Officer Jake Leach stated that the facility not only represents a significant investment in Malaysia but also highlights the company’s efforts to expand its global capacity.

“This facility will contribute to the region’s economic growth, and we are proud of the strong relationships we have built here,” he said.

Dexcom opens its first facility outside of the US in Batu Kawan, Penang. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the new plant is expected to create over 3,000 jobs in the state, with the company’s devices positively impacting the lives of more than three million people worldwide.

“The establishment of this facility underscores Dexcom’s commitment to improving health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems,” he said in his speech.

He also noted that Dexcom’s presence reaffirms Penang’s reputation as a global hub for advanced technological industries.

“Building on over 50 years of industry excellence, Penang is on the right path to becoming the MedTech hub of Southeast Asia,” he said.

Penang has the highest number of MedTech companies both nationally and regionally and remains an attractive location for the industry.

“To date, Penang has the largest concentration of medical technology companies in Malaysia and Southeast Asia,” he added.

Chow also highlighted that Penang has attracted RM5.8 billion in investments in the scientific and measuring equipment sector over the past five years. These investments, which involved 33 projects and created around 4,630 jobs, represent 45 per cent of the nation’s total investments in the sector.

On the trade front, Chow mentioned that Penang maintained its position as the nation’s top exporter in September, with a 37.5 per cent share, or RM46.5 billion, of the total trade.

“In the past five years, Penang recorded exports of RM149 billion in professional, scientific, and controlling instruments, which accounts for an average of 67 per cent of the nation’s total exports during that period,” he said.