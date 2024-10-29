KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Starbucks Malaysia has refuted claims made by an online news outlet that over 100 of its stores in the country have closed.

A company spokesman told Business Times that the report was “incorrect”.

“The assertion that more than 100 outlets have been shut is incorrect. We have only closed a few locations, and most of those are temporarily closed,” they were quoted as saying.

According to the report, the spokesman went on to say that these temporary closures are part of a strategic review aimed at better aligning the company’s operations, assuring that there has been no job loss as a result.

“All employees affected by either permanent or temporary closures have been reassigned to nearby stores to ensure our customers receive uninterrupted service,” they added.

The operator of Starbucks Malaysia, Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood), revealed a net loss of RM91.5 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, a significant drop from the net profit of RM103.4 million recorded the previous year, largely attributed to consumer boycotts and a one-time loss from the sale of Jollibean Foods Pte Ltd.