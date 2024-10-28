KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Malaysia’s digital game industry has recorded sales and export revenue of RM45 million from government funds between 2014 and 2024, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

To date, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has approved 60 projects with a total funding of RM36.7 million for the development of digital games across computer, console and mobile platforms.

Gobind further noted that MDEC received a Digital Content Fund allocation of RM163 million to support the animation industry, digital games, digital comics and creative technology content during the same period.

“All these projects have successfully created over 700 job opportunities.

“This demonstrates the significant potential for the digital game industry in Malaysia, fostered by government support in areas such as market access, incubators, conferences, workshops and up-skilling and re-skilling programmes,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat.

He responded to a query from Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) regarding MDEC’s funding for the local digital game industry and the sales revenue of individual games.

Citing Newzoo’s global game market report, Gobind revealed that global game revenue is projected to reach US$187.7 billion (US$1 = RM4.34) in 2024, with expectations to grow to US$213.3 billion by 2027, reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 3.1 per cent from 2022 to 2027.

“To enhance the promotion and marketing of local digital games, MDEC has established a platform for companies to explore market access.

“The digital game markets frequently participated in include the Games Developer Conference in the United States, the Tokyo Game Show in Japan, China Joy in China, and Gamescom in Europe,” he added. — Bernama