KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The United States is keen to explore climate change partnerships with Malaysia, focusing on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) in its pursuit to cut down carbon emissions and achieve a clean, green climate-resilient future.

The intention to work together, which is part of Washington’s broader climate initiatives, follows the passage of the US’ 2022 climate funding bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes a tax credit for SAF, Dave Williams, the Economic Counsellor at the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, said today.

He said to this end, America’s Departments of Energy, Agriculture and Transportation have pledged to work together to increase the development and use of SAF.

This is a critical tool for decarbonising air travel, alluding to its aim of reducing greenhouse gases compared with petroleum-based jet fuels.

“Hence, we hope Malaysia can leverage new technologies and commercialisation efforts for SAF, and we welcome Malaysia’s efforts in this area,” he said in response to questions posed by Bernama.

According to news reports, commercial aviation is responsible for 2 to 3 per cent of global carbon emissions and the percentage is expected to increase further with the commercial airline industry’s recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic now in full swing.

Against these challenges, he said that the US values its partnership with Malaysia in meeting their shared climate goals.

Williams cited how in recent years, the US embassy had organised several climate-focused workshops and arranged study tours to the US for Malaysian officials.

The aim was for them to learn cutting-edge American technologies and programmes and facilitate participation in climate-centric events under technical assistance frameworks.

He said that fighting the climate crisis has been a top priority for the US government.

“According to the 2022 US National Security Strategy, the climate crisis is the ‘existential challenge of our time’,” he said.

He said climate issues already affect nearly every aspect of US foreign policy and national security and that it will continue to shape geopolitics for decades.

“The United States is taking historic action and working with partners globally, including Malaysia, to address the crisis,” he said.

For the US, he expressed the hope the Inflation Reduction Act would incentivise and accelerate the adoption of cleaner, greener technologies to help achieve net zero goals.

In terms of enhancing safety and security regionally and globally, Williams said the US works closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Ministry of Transport on aviation safety.

“Most recently, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) executive assistant administrator Melanie Harvey — the third highest ranking person at TSA, visited Malaysia to discuss aviation safety and tour the KL International Airport,” he said. — Bernama