The companionship economy in China is predicted to be worth 50 billion yuan by 2025.

Some providers charge 180 yuan (US$33) an hour for their companionship.

Services for personal companionship cover anything from just chatting to gaming, shopping and sightseeing. BEIJING, Oct 13 — In China, a new youth-driven service colloquially called pei liao, which roughly translates to “accompanied talk” is gaining popularity on social media platforms like Xiaohongshu and even e-commerce platforms like Tabao.

What it is, essentially, is a buddy service albeit one that you pay for. In China, it is known by the Mandarin term peiban jingji meaning companionship economy.

The companionship economy offers services for personal company, including chatting, gaming, shopping, and outdoor activities like sightseeing.

“Beyond material goods, people are increasingly seeking experiential consumption that enhances their quality of life,” Dr Zhao Litao from the National University of Singapore told Channel News Asia (CNA) in an article published today.

This industry is thriving as many young Chinese choose to remain single or delay marriage, influenced by shifting mindsets and economic pressures, the Singapore-based news outlet reported.

“I wanted to earn some extra cash,” Sun Zeliang, one of the virtual pei liao providers based in China, told CNA.

The 27-year-old said he started offering his services during the Covid-19 pandemic and reportedly charges 180 yuan (US$33) an hour.

Most of his customers are women seeking an outlet to vent or receive comfort, though Sun said he will not accept requests that make him uncomfortable, such as showing off his body or taking off his clothes.

Another provider who goes by the name Lin Shuo takes on cosplay commissions, dressing as popular game characters.

She began her venture in 2023 after gaining a following from her cosplay of Shen Xinghui, a character from the mobile game Love and Deepspace also called Xavier.

Some “pei liao” providers are willing to cosplay as a character from an anime, game, comic or novel as requested during meetups with a customer. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Lin connects with clients via WeChat before their meet-ups to ensure she understands their preferences.

“I like the feeling of preparing surprises for my dates,” she was quoted as saying, highlighting the joy in thoughtful gestures.

Other than pei liao, there are offshoots like pei wan, which targets gamers.

A university student who gave her name as Fu Fu told CNA that having a gaming companion in the multiplayer game Honor of Kings reduces pressure in a group setting, making it more fun and enjoyable.

Can’t find a friend to play with in multiplayer online games? In China, you can hire a gaming buddy online under pei wan. — TODAY pic

Analysts highlight the appeal of the transient companionship economy, offering instant gratification with minimal emotional attachment.

Dr Lim Tai Wei, an EAI adjunct senior research fellow in Singapore, told CNA that many users enjoy the thrill of engaging with strangers.

CNA cited a report that predicted the companionship economy in China could be worth up to 50 billion yuan by next year.

According to CNA, official statistics from the Chinese government show fewer of its young couples in a relationship are marrying and this trend is reflected in its society’s attitudes and norms.

The Singaporean news outlet also reported that many companionship providers aim for financial gain, but they also often face significant stress and mental fatigue.

Sun reported averaging 200 requests daily, leading to burnout and a halt in his services.

“Talking to people for 18 hours every day felt like a mental breakdown,” he told CNA.

As this industry grows, concerns about safety and potential scams have also emerged.

CNA reported that all providers recounted experiences of harassment or uncomfortable encounters.

Sun cited a persistent female customer who wouldn’t stop contacting him despite his attempts to block her while Fu recounted seeking companionship during a break-up, only to encounter people more interested in flirting than genuine connection.

Dr Lim cautioned that while such relationships can be fun, they carry risks, including unethical behaviours.

Some services have even been misconstrued as fronts for illicit activities, further complicating the public perception.

Despite the potential for exploitation, analysts assert that the companionship economy meets emotional needs for many.

Dr Li emphasised that young people are now willing to spend on “spiritual and emotional services.”

This shift reflects broader changes in consumption patterns and a growing focus on personal well-being.