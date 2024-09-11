SEATTLE, Sept 11 — Starbucks’ new chief executive office, Brian Niccol, is reportedly aiming to revive the company’s identity as a traditional coffeehouse with a focus on comfortable seating and better in-store experiences.

US-based new CNN reported that Niccol, on his second day at work, outlined his plan to return Starbucks to its roots in a letter to employees and customers, emphasising the need for a clear distinction between “takeaway” and “for-here” service.

“There’s a shared sense that we have drifted from our core,” he reportedly wrote.

“We’re committed to elevating the in-store experience — ensuring our spaces reflect the sights, smells and sounds that define Starbucks.”

He acknowledged that Starbucks has drifted from its core values, leading to a decline in sales and customer satisfaction over the past two quarters.

Niccol, known for turning around Chipotle and Taco Bell, steps in as Starbucks’ fourth CEO in two years, facing pressure from both employees and investors.

Mobile orders and drive-thrus now account for over 70 per cent of sales at US locations, contributing to frustrations with long waits and rushed service in stores.

The CEO also pledged to “empower” baristas by giving them the tools and time to improve drink quality, addressing worker complaints about being overwhelmed by mobile orders.





