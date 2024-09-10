KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Supermarket chain operator Jaya Grocer has appointed Daniel Teng as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective Oct 1, 2024.

He succeeds Adelene Foo, who will take on the role of chairperson.

“Teng, currently serving as deputy CEO and a key figure in the company’s growth, will now lead Jaya Grocer as it continues to provide a variety of high-quality and fresh produce at best value prices, while ensuring the best shopping experience for customers,” the company said in a statement today.

Jaya Grocer said the change is designed to reinforce its position as a leading mass premium retailer in Malaysia, supporting sustained growth and success.

It also ensures continuity of the ecosystem’s shared mission, vision, and values, it added. — Bernama