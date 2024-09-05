KUALA LUMPUR, September 4 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has been appointed as the official airline partner and premier sponsor for Matta Fair 2024, Malaysia’s largest international travel fair.

The event will take place from September 6 to 8, 2024, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), featuring MAG’s largest ever participation.

“This exclusive offer is available on the airline’s online platforms from September 5 to 16, 2024, for immediate travel until August 31, 2025,” the group said in a statement.

Passengers can enjoy up to 30 per cent discounts on Economy and Business Class fares across Malaysia Airlines flights and on all seats with Firefly.

Enrich members will receive priority booking access on September 4, 2024, and a discount of 5,000 points when fully redeeming with Enrich points on Enrich Hotels.

MAG also announced additional savings for EnrichMoney cardholders and AmBank Enrich Visa Credit Card holders, offering an extra 5 per cent discount, 5X EnrichMoney Points, and 2X Bonus Enrich Points, respectively.

At the MAG Arena, attendees can expect unique experiences, including a Virtual Reality tour of the A330neo cabin and a chance to meet Manchester United legends.

A highlight of the fair is the Buyers Contest, where 23 return tickets, including Business Class tickets to London, will be awarded.

MAG plans to sign deals with tourism boards, trade partners, and technology providers during the fair.

The group believes in the industry’s potential for growth and will use the event to strengthen its relationships.

The MAG Arena will be located on Level 3 of Mitec from September 6 to 8.