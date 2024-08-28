KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — While Malaysians are seeing more mega malls being built in cities, TikTok found that eight out of 10 Malaysians are turning to social entertainment platforms online to scratch their retail itch.

The popular social media platform said its data shows 59 per cent of TikTok users indulging in retail therapy on a weekly basis while 50 per cent of TikTok users watch content and shop on the platform at the same time.

It added that 89 per cent of TikTok users shopped during its 2023 year-end mega sales events, namely the 11.11 and 12.12 dates.

“High-spending shoppers spent an average of around RM1,100 at each sale event at year-end, leading to almost six times growth in conversions from discovery to purchase in the second half of 2023,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The short-form mobile video platform said its recent mega sale event this year saw over 200 attendees from 67 brands, which included industry leaders from all sectors including food and beverage, beauty, telecommunications and healthcare.

TikTok said Malaysia’s digital economy is on a rise, pointing out that more businesses have embarked on digital marketing solutions for shoppertainment.

It said a leading food and beverage business in Malaysia connected with its younger audience on TikTok using a new campaign which drew over 22 million views on its campaign hashtag, an 81 per cent increase in conversations surrounding the brand on TikTok, and a 6 per cent increase in product purchases.

Another prominent local telecommunications company used TikTok to raise attention to its products, leading to a rise of 41 per cent in customer conversions, halving its marketing budget.

“A smartphone brand made the most out of in app tools to launch their latest phone — they were able to increase their online ad awareness to 21.1 per cent, and saw an increase of 17.5 per cent in sales in comparison with their previous quarter,” Delilah Chan, the partnerships head of TikTok Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, said in the same press statement.

She said that e-commerce in Malaysia has become an increasingly pivotal catalyst for the economy, creating new opportunities for sellers of all shapes and sizes, including new and exciting ways for buyers to shop.

“This exceptional growth in e-commerce is radically changing how Malaysians shop and do business.

“At TikTok we are committed to providing businesses with the right tools that can help them strategise and transform their approach to successfully reach their target audience,” Chan added.