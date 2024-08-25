KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 — Chinese construction machinery companies secured contracts worth 160 million yuan (RM93 million) during the opening of the Third Hunan Equipment and Manufacturing Asean Investment Expo and the 2024 Changsha International Construction Machinery Exhibition South-east Asia Sub-Exhibition.

Six major Chinese companies, including Sany Heavy Industry, Zoomlion Heavy Industry, Liugong Machinery, Sunward Intelligent, Jiu Wu Intelligent, and Shandong Qiyun, signed agreements covering various machinery and accessories.

The deals highlight China’s expanding role in the South-east Asian construction machinery market, providing a platform for Chinese companies to showcase new products, technologies, and concepts.

The exhibition, held in Kuala Lumpur, not only showcases the capabilities of China’s construction machinery sector but also serves as a one-stop shop for South-east Asian buyers seeking a comprehensive range of industry products.

The event marks a significant step in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, promoting deeper economic cooperation and trade with South-east Asia while fostering international partnerships in the construction machinery sector.