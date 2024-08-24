KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is planning to reduce its flights and routes between now and December 2024.

In a statement today, MAG said this decision comes in response to recent disruptions in their services, which affected Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and Amal services during the week of August 19, 2024.

MAG group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the measures are being taken to implement corrective measures where needed regarding the incident.

“This is to ensure our fleet’s long-term reliability and operational robustness.

“We want to ensure customers of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal services face minimal disruptions and have the best experience flying with us,” he said.

Izham also deeply regrets the significant inconvenience the flight cancellations will cause to passengers.

Affected customers would receive an email notification regarding the cancellation of their flight, followed by an updated itinerary.

“Passengers may also make immediate changes to their booking based on the preferred alternative by using the ‘My Booking’ function at the following link: https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en/home.html,” he said.

In a separate statement, MAG also reported flight disruptions that occurred on Aug 16, 2024, due to multiple factors which increased flight delays and cancellations affecting Malaysia Airlines and Firefly services.

Izham said the disruptions were due to weather, technical and manpower challenges, supply chain constraints, and the ongoing normalisation of global aviation operations post-pandemic. — Bernama