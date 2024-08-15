KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) has appointed Haizad Rizal as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective today.



In a statement today, LTAT said Haizad Rizal joins LTAT with over 22 years of experience in financial management and strategic leadership across various industries.





He was previously the chief financial officer at the Retirement Fund Inc and Sime Darby Oils.LTAT chief executive Ashraf Radzi said Haizaq’s appointment reflected the fund’s unwavering commitment to judicious financial stewardship and good governance.“His extensive expertise will be instrumental in guiding LTAT towards continued growth and operational integrity.“We have the utmost confidence that his leadership will further fortify our mission to uphold prudent financial management, in line with the prime minister’s aspirations as articulated at the launch of the Guidelines on the Management and Governance of Federal Statutory Bodies earlier this month,” he said.Ashraf added that Haizaq’s leadership will strengthen the LTAT’s commitment to the well-being of Armed Forces members, bolstering its efforts to deliver comprehensive social protection to those who serve the nation. — Bernama