CHANGZHI (China), Aug 13 — Malaysia’s first shipment of fresh, shelled durians is set to hit the Chinese market by the end of this month, following China’s approval.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Trade Commissioner in Beijing, Niqman Rafaee M. Sahar, said that the approval was granted in June, and that the shipment is currently undergoing all necessary protocols and processes to ensure they could enter the market.

During this process, he said, some companies had submitted their documents to the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and would also coordinate with the Chinese side.

Sharing this update with Bernama on the sidelines of the Asean-China (Shanxi) Trade and Investment Promotion Seminar, held in conjunction with the 2024 China-Asean Week, here on Monday, Niqman said that once the process is cleared, the first batch of the fresh shipment is expected to arrive by the end of this month.

Adding on, he said that last year, China’s durian imports reached US$7.8 billion (approximately RM34.7 billion), with major suppliers being Thailand and the Philippines, while Malaysia ranked third.

Malaysia has received approval to export eight types of fresh fruits to China, including coconuts, watermelons, and mangosteens, with durians being the most sought after.

As such, he expressed optimism that Malaysia will expand its durian exports to China, covering both fresh and frozen varieties.

The one-day promotion seminar themed “New Opportunities, New Momentum, New Cooperation, and New Development”, served as a platform for Shanxi Province and Asean countries to explore future cooperation opportunities based on their respective strengths.

On the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas), which was one of the event’s major highlights, Niqman said that currently, 150 Chinese companies have registered as both exhibitors and buyers at the global halal exhibition, which will be held from September 17 to 20.

“We will arrange several business meetings for these Chinese buyers,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of this year for Malaysia-China bilateral relations, noting that Matrade is dedicated to strengthening trade activities between the two nations.

Besides promoting greater Chinese participation in Mihas, another key event will be the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 (MCS 2024) set to take place from December 17 to 19.

Regarding the potential and momentum of Malaysia-China trade growth, he noted that trade between the two countries grew by 8.9 per cent in the first half of the year. While medical products remain the primary export, other segments and products are also capitalising on substantial opportunities in the Chinese market.

“We can see that a lot of Chinese companies are actually taking advantage of this, to explore new opportunities, as well as visit Malaysia to see for themselves the areas where they can collaborate,” he added.

Earlier, at the promotion seminar, Niqman while inviting Chinese businesses, highlighted ten reasons to trade with Malaysia, including diverse range of high-quality products and services, compliance with international standards, and a friendly business environment.

“As a trading nation, Malaysia has an excellent track record, with pro-business government policies, and transparent and fair trading regulations,” he added.

Other attractions for foreign investors include reliable suppliers, well developed trade support facilities, and a professional business culture.

Meanwhile, Shi Zhongjun, Secretary-General of the China-Asean Centre (ACC), in his keynote address, emphasised the potential for business opportunities and cooperation between Shanxi and Asean countries in specific fields.

These include green economic transformation, digital economy innovation and development, as well as international cooperation in new energy vehicles.

“Shanxi Province enjoys a unique geographical location, abundant natural resources, and a well-developed energy and industrial advantages.

“In recent years, as a pilot province for comprehensive energy reform, Shanxi has achieved significant breakthroughs in clean and low-carbon energy utilisation, energy technology innovation, and energy cooperation with other countries,” he said. — Bernama