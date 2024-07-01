KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) expects the export of fresh durian to China to commence in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

This follows the signing of the Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Durian from Malaysia to China on June 19.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that currently, the process to obtain approval from the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) takes two to three months. MAFS, through the Department of Agriculture, is finalising the Phytosanitary Certificate with GACC.

“Only orchards and durian fruit packing facilities that apply and are registered with the Department of Agriculture, comply with myGAP (Good Agricultural Practices) standards, and receive approval from GACC by meeting the conditions set out in the Protocol, will be allowed to export fresh durian fruit to China,” he explained.

He said this in response to a question from Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub), who sought details on the ministry's efforts to expedite the process of exporting fresh durian to China and requested a timeframe for when exports can commence.

In his reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian), who inquired about the government's efforts within the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to explore markets beyond China, Mohamad Sabu stated that Malaysia chose China as a destination for durian exports due to the country's significant consumer base with a strong affinity for durian.

He said that people from Arab countries have not yet developed a taste for durian and find the smell almost intolerable and similar sentiments exist in Europe.

He added that China has a large and affluent population that consumes durian in substantial quantities. Therefore, while there are potential markets in other countries, they do not compare to the scale and demand seen in China. ― Bernama