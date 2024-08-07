KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — A Thai newspaper’s report that Tesla is suspending its plans to build a US$5 billion electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub in the country has raised questions over the US company’s other much-hyped programmes in South-east Asia, Malaysia included.

Thai newspaper The Nation cited a single anonymous government source saying the Elon Musk-linked company will now focus exclusively on developing its charging stations, but was vague about its plans for Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Tesla is currently only discussing charging stations, with the factory plans suspended not just in Thailand but worldwide. They are not proceeding in Malaysia, Indonesia, or anywhere else except for China, America, and Germany,” the unnamed source was quoted as saying.

Malay Mail was not able to immediately verify this news report independently.

The Thai government source was reported saying the decision follows the layoffs of a team of Tesla executives who visited South-east Asia’s second largest economy last year between November and December.

Tesla opened its Malaysian head office in Cyberjaya, Selangor late last year.

Malaysia’s International Trade and Industry Ministry also announced on March 1 that Tesla would be introducing a minimum of 50 EV charging stations nationwide as well as what it called its “experience centres,” service centres as well as its ‘’Supercharger” network in the country.

Tesla confirmed last October that it has paused plans for a mega factory in Mexico due to economic concerns.

Past news reports indicated that a big part of the concerns were due to US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s pledge to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Mexico-made vehicles.





