KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Proton Holdings Bhd is ramping up production for the 2024 Proton X50 to meet the model’s overwhelming demand and expedite the delivery timeline for customers by August 2024.

The newly launched 2024 Proton X50 has received an overwhelming response, amassing a total of 8,000 bookings within just one month since its debut in June this year.

“The demand exceeded Proton’s expectations, setting a new benchmark for its segment. All customers who are entitled to an early bird promotion of RM7,000 cash discount and RM1,000/RM1,500 trade-in support will receive it accordingly,” it said in a statement today.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the exceptional booking numbers in the first month demonstrate the strong appeal of the 2024 Proton X50.

“We understand the excitement and anticipation surrounding the 2024 Proton X50, and we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything possible to meet their expectations,” he said.

Since its original debut in 2020, the Proton X50 has been Malaysia’s best-selling SUV, with 115,262 units sold up to June.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with celebrating Proton’s five millionth production milestone, the company has also rolled out promotional packages for other models, such as a cash rebate of RM500 for the Proton Saga, RM7,000 for the Proton X70, and free two-year service maintenance for the Proton X90, it said.

Proton also announced the introduction of a much-anticipated ‘no purchase obligation test drive and win’ event at Proton showrooms nationwide. — Bernama