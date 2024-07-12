KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Shares in Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd plunged to a new record low today after the pay-television operator was slapped with an additional tax bill of RM734.88 million, The Edge reported.

According to the news report, the stock fell as much as 10 per cent or three sen to 28 sen. It was trading at 29 sen at 9.05am, valuing the company at RM1.5 billion on Bursa Malaysia.

Trading volume surged this morning, with nearly 10 million shares changing hands so far.

Kenanga Investment Bank warned that in the worst case, this additional tax liability will erode Astro shareholders’ funds by 65 per cent to RM434 million.

At the end of April, Astro's debts surpassed its assets by 13 sen. If its appeal is unsuccessful, the tax bill could increase this shortfall to 27 sen, as noted by experts.

Yesterday, Astro announced that the Inland Revenue Board had issued notices of additional assessment for 2019-2023 amounting to RM735 million, including penalties, due to disallowed deductions for production costs during this period.

Astro has 30 days to appeal the decision and said it may initiate legal proceedings to challenge the notices’ basis and validity.

Astro shares have reportedly fallen 29 per cent this year, impacted by fierce competition from over-the-top media services like Netflix, which has reduced its subscriber base. Additionally, weak consumer and business sentiment has affected its advertising revenue growth.