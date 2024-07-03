KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — National carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) sold 10,999 units in June, domestic and export, to hold second place in automotive sales amidst softer total industry volume (TIV).

Proton said its sales volume was affected by a planned one-week plant shutdown for scheduled operations improvement activities,

“Overall, we achieved a market share of 19.1 per cent, the same as its year-to-date (YTD) market share figure, with total sales for the first half of 2024 closed at 73,696 units,” it said in a statement today.

Proton said June’s TIV forecast is softer than any month this year, with an estimated 57,700 units sold last month, lower than April, the previous low point in 2024 during a period affected by the long festive holiday.

“Cumulatively, the forecast for the first six months of 2024 is approximately 386,600 units, which is nearly 20,000 units more than the same time period in 2023 when it reached a new record high,” it said.

Proton said June was a busy month as it focused on strategic moves that would pay dividends for its near and long-term future.

“Aside from launching the e.MAS electric vehicle (EV) brand, Proton also celebrated the roll-out of its fifth millionth vehicle from its production line and launched the 2024 Proton X50, a refreshed version of its best-selling sport utility vehicle (SUV) featuring more than 20 noise, vibration, and harshness improvements,” it said.

Proton said the result is an immediate improvement in sales volume, with the Proton X50 returning to the top of the B-segment SUV class with 1,711 units, its best performance in three months.

“With production set to increase after the improvements to the plant, sales are expected to rise in the coming months,” it said.

Meanwhile, Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the market can expect more positive developments from Proton for the year’s second half, due to the launch of the e.Mas.

He said the recent launch of the Proton X50 2024 has been met with strong demand from the market.

“The model remains the best option for those looking for a B-segment SUV, and the company expects a similar reaction from the market when Proton unveils the heavily revised 2025 Proton X70,” he added. — Bernama