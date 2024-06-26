KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Sapura Energy Bhd has appointed Shahin Farouque Jammal Ahmad, a non-independent non-executive director of the company, as its interim chairman until further notice.

The company said this came about as its chairman, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah, has been granted leave of absence effective today.

“The leave of absence was granted to allow him to focus on ongoing investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding a matter unrelated to Sapura Energy,” the company said in a statement filed to Bursa Malaysia today.

It reiterated that Sapura Energy’s business would continue as usual, including its ongoing debt restructuring efforts. “Further announcements shall be made in the event of material developments on this matter,” it said. — Bernama

Advertisement