JAKARTA, May 13 — The Employment Human Resources Development Centre of the Manpower Ministry supports the development of human resource competencies and encourages improvements in the domestic employment system by involving three international institutions, reported Antara news agency.

Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, today, lauded the three international institutions, namely the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), for their collaboration with her side.

“We hope this effort can strengthen relations between the central government, regional governments, and international organisations, such as Jica, KOICA, and ILO, to strengthen employment capabilities and improve the employment system in Indonesia,” Fauziyah noted in her speech at the competency development event on Monday.

She then highlighted several topics discussed in this activity, such as opportunities for cooperation between international organisations through their competency development programs to cover the needs of the central government and regional governments.

According to Fauziyah, this cooperation is necessary, considering that each region has various employment issues. This results in different needs for human resources for employment apparatus, in terms of the composition, quantity, and quality, in each region.

Qualified workforce human resources are needed to address the skills gaps in the Indonesian workforce, the minister added.

She outlined the skill gaps mentioned, such as a gap between the supply and demand for workers needed by the industry; a mismatch between the education system and industry needs; competence among Indonesian workers, thereby resulting in an inability to contribute to industrial development; and a lack of resources to develop worker competence.

Hence, to this end, the Human Resources Training Cooperation activity carried out today aims to encourage the participation of the central and regional governments to improve communication and strengthen synergy to develop cooperation between the two parties, Fauziyah remarked.

“Synergy between central and regional governments is needed to develop competencies and eliminate the skills gap,” she stated. — Bernama-Antara