KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — MJets Air Sdn Bhd has entered into an aircraft charter agreement with Teleport Everywhere Pte Ltd (Singapore).

MJets Air is the commercial air cargo operator of MMAG Aviation Consortium Sdn Bhd, under the umbrella of MMAG Holdings Bhd, while Teleport, which caters to Teleport Commerce Malaysia Sdn Bhd, is an integrated logistics solutions provider and logistics venture of Capital A Bhd.

Under the agreement, MJets Air will provide an aircraft on charter for Teleport as per the agreed flight programme, commencing from May 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Teleport shall charter the said aircraft to operate the flight programme following the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Advertisement

MJets Air director Azman Kassim said supporting Teleport’s network enhances MJet’s position as a pivotal logistical hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and demonstrates its specialised freight capabilities extensively.

“These initiatives not only signify a pivotal growth phase for MJets Air but also reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional air cargo services and expanding its footprint in the regional logistics industry,” he said in a statement.

In a separate Bursa filing, MMAG said the agreement is expected to contribute positively to the overall future earnings of MMAG group as well as the earnings per share of MMAG for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. — Bernama

Advertisement